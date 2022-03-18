JOHN DAY — Another Grant County resident has been lost to COVID-19.
The latest fatality is an 86-year-old man who died on March 11 in his home, according to information released by the Grant County Health Department on Friday, March 18. The man had underlying health conditions.
The man’s name was not released. Public health officials in Oregon do not disclose the identities of people who die from COVID-19, saying it would be a violation of their privacy.
A total of 20 Grant County residents have died from COVID-related causes since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago.
The Health Department on Friday also announced that three people tested positive for the disease.
Grant County has a cumulative total of 1,644 cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent tally from the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA data also shows that Oregon has had a total of 700,960 cases and 6,960 deaths from the disease.
Just under 79.7 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and 970,405 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly encourage everyone 5 and older to get vaccinated against COVID and everyone 12 and older to get a booster shot when eligible. According to the CDC, vaccinations are still the most effective way to protect individuals and communities from the disease.
Local residents who want to get vaccinated can make an appointment with any of these providers:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429.
• Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic: 541-575-0404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.