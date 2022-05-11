CANYON CITY — Grant County officials are mulling the pros and cons of having a publicly owned fiber internet infrastructure.
Last month the Grant County Digital Network, an Oregon municipal corporation formed under ORS 190 that includes the county, John Day and Seneca, was awarded a $1.8 million community broadband grant to build a publicly owned fiber line to the courthouse, airport, fairgrounds and other community facilities.
Nick Green, John Day’s city manager and the digital network’s executive director, said the project would take roughly six months to complete.
During the Wednesday, May 4, session of Grant County Court, Eric Bush, the county’s emergency manager, told the court that while Oregon Telephone Corp. could not install broadband fiber to the Grant County Regional Airport, it could link the courthouse to its network. He said the cost would be a one-time fee of $150 plus $250 per month.
Bush said OTC could run a point-to-point network from the office of the Grant County Education Service District, the network manager and IT service provider for the county. Bush said OTC could also meet the added network security standards that are required at the airport and sheriff’s office.
Josh Walker, chair of the Grant County Digital Network, told the court that one of the benefits of being on the publicly-owned network would be access to an intranet — a self-contained network that would allow participating government entities to communicate among themselves even if the internet goes down due to a natural disaster or other disruption.
The publicly-owned fiber, he said, and the fiber to the county courthouse through OTC is not an “apples to apples” comparison to the fiber through the Grant County Digital Network’s fiber infrastructure.
Bush said the redundancy of an intranet is a nice capability to have and is something the county should consider.
Other public entities that would be on the shared network in the county would include the library, John Day Industrial Park and — if funded in the May 17 election — the John Day-Canyon City Aquatics Center.
Robert Waltenberg, Grant County Education Service District superintendent, said in an interview that when the county had the emergency operations center at the airport, the county paid Oregon Telephone Corp. to install a radio antenna on Holmstrom Mountain to give the airport a beefed-up wireless internet connection.
However, he said, the county needs to get away from reliance on wireless internet and convert to fiber optic lines. Fiber, Waltenberg said, provides a much more robust and reliable connection.
“I think the question before the court now is,” Waltenberg said, “do you want to lease fiber from Oregon Telephone Corp. that has a cost year over year and month over month? Or do you want to build and own your fiber?”
Other concerns
Bush said he has worked with municipal corporations before and, while they are a good legal tool, there are long-term ramifications he suggests the county consider before it gets into building out a broadband infrastructure.
Under ORS 190, two or more governments can get together and form agreements to deal with issues of mutual interest. In 2018, the issue of mutual interest for John Day, Seneca and Grant County was expanding broadband internet service countywide.
The board has standing members to represent the interests of their communities. For Grant County, it is Dan Becker, who also is the co-chair. John Day chose Elliot Sky, and Seneca chose Walker.
The board has two at-large members, Denise Porter from Long Creek and Harsh Patel of John Day. The standing members appoint the at-large positions to serve two-year terms.
Nonetheless, Bush said, the county needs to be thoughtful about participating in an ORS 190 agreement.
“When you come together with another entity and you create something, build assets or build infrastructure, you have to think about the long term,” Bush said.
The agreements, he said, can be dissolved, and then questions such as who owns the infrastructure, how does it get maintained and who pays for it have to be answered.
“Those are all things that need to be carefully looked at before we make big-dollar decisions on behalf of the taxpayers,” Bush said.
Additionally, he said, another question is what if the technology changes in five years. He said the county had not considered those points because it had not been given the information.
Bush said he thought the broadband project is well-intentioned.
“We just have to make sure that we’re not putting ourselves on the hook and supporting an infrastructure down the road that we may or may not even need,” Bush said.
Another concern Bush had during the May 4 session was that John Day was the only entity listed on the internet services agreement between Grant County Digital and Oregon Telephone Corp. Walker said that was because John Day is the fiduciary for the EDA grant.
Becker, Grant County’s representative on the digital board, said John Day serves as the planned point-of-presence for the fiber optic network and would house servers, routers and network switches at the fire hall.
“(The service agreement) is not excluding Grant County,” Becker said. “(OTC) is delivering fiber optic access to the firehall building that the city of John Day is already connected to.
“We have a room inside the fire hall which we pay for,” he said, “and (OTC) have infrastructure in there with us.”
COVID relief dollars
There was a miscommunication between the county and the city about the construction costs of the fiber optic network.
According to Bush, he was under the impression the county was being asked to put up $120,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding as a match to cover construction costs, up from $67,000. Bush added that the initial estimate was from two to three years prior, and costs for fiber and construction have increased significantly.
However, Bush said, Green had not put out any bids for the project and he was waiting for Green to get back to him with more documentation, including the actual costs of the project.
Green said in an interview that he and Bush had spoken and cleared up the confusion. Bush said the county needs to know what the actual costs are going to be, and Green agreed.
“We can appreciate where he’s coming from in wanting to give the county solid costs,” Green said.
Green said he doesn’t have a firm estimate of construction costs for the project yet.
One reason for that, he added, is that the Grant County Digital Network board is waiting to learn whether the county wants to participate in the project so it can determine where the fiber lines need to be built.
It seemed to the board, he said, that the top priority would be to connect the county courthouse, airport and industrial park and the homes along the way.
Green added the board is about five to six weeks out from awarding bids for the construction.
Like Bush, Green said there was a miscommunication about using county ARPA funds to cover construction costs. He said both John Day and Seneca had put some of their own ARPA money into the project and the digital board would like to see county ARPA dollars go to expanding broadband in the county, but it does not have to tied to this specific project.
Green said the county could allocate funds to go toward one of the CyberMill locations or put money in a reserve fund for maintenance of the public fiber or future upgrades.
“We think that if there was a portion of their funds that was reserved for that, there’s a couple of different ways that can be expanded and would add value,” he said. “That would be their call. We’re not trying to pressure them.”
For his part, Grant County Judge Scott Myers said the county previously turned down Grant County Digital Network’s funding request for $75,000 on the advice of the county’s legal counsel.
“I’m just not convinced that the (CyberMill) is the best use of ARPA money or county assets,” Myers said. “I’m still open to be convinced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.