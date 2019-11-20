The Grant County Natural Resource Advisory Committee, consisting of 10 members, met for the first time on Nov. 14 and elected its leaders.
The committee elected Scott McDonald, who has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for the past 32 years, as chairman. Billie Jo George, who has been involved with several forest projects, was elected co-chairman. Haley Olson, owner of the Rocky Mountain Dispensary, was named secretary.
The first task for the committee is to establish bylaws to give to Grant Count Commissioner Jim Hamsher, the liaison from the county court. Hamsher will present the proposed bylaws to the county court for final approval.
To help the committee establish bylaws, the group was provided with a packet from Baker, Harney and Malheur counties to give the committee ideas on rules and purpose.
The committee has agreed to take the bylaws home to review the information they have been given and prepare for the next meeting Dec. 12.
Each committee member introduced themselves and stated why they want to be a part of the NRAC.
“Fire fuels is my main interest right now because I just see our summers getting hotter and drier and fires getting bigger,” McDonald said. “Being in the business, the Forest Service goes to where the big trees are, they don’t go to where the problem is and that’s why I am here.”
The committee consists of members that have worked in or have experience with the Forest Service, federal government, ranching, hemp, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and/or environmental analysis.
Burke O’Brian, Doug Ferguson, Jim Bahrenburg, Judy Kerr, Pat Voigt, Steven Baldwin and Dan Becker are the other NRAC members. Meetings are planned to be the second Thursday of every month.
