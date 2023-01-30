From a virus epidemic in West Africa to a modern, well-equipped hospital in John Day, Dr. Gillian Seton’s medical career has been one of adventure, challenge and fulfillment.
Seton, the new permanent resident surgeon at Blue Mountain Hospital, spent her childhood and teen years in Ohio and Colorado. After earning a bachelor of arts in humanities at Walla Walla University, she entered the Loma Linda University School of Medicine near Los Angeles.
“I’d always wanted to do global surgery and go where someone was needed,” she explains, “and Loma Linda has a long history of supporting missionaries going overseas to affiliated faith-based hospitals.”
After receiving her doctor of medicine degree in 2008, Seton spent five years as a surgical resident and six months as a faculty member at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Then, in 2014, under the auspices of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, she embarked on eight years of mission work in Africa. Her first post: Monrovia, Liberia, to which she reported shortly after a West African outbreak of the Ebola virus.
“Those were dark, difficult times,” Seton recalls. “It was a little surreal. I had a few months to settle in and learn a few things, like how to treat malaria. I learned so much in those first few months that would have taken me years to learn on my own.”
By the time it abated in mid-2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus had killed almost 5,000 Liberians. Through it all, says Seton, Liberians’ “attitude and resilience were inspirational. They faced very hard times and would still smile and greet you and carry on. They showed me a lot about resiliences of communities.”
During this time, Seton remembers, she and her hospital associates “were doing our jobs with medical practices and capabilities of the 1960s or earlier. We didn’t have electricity 24 hours a day. We often didn’t have X-ray. Our emergency room had just a bed and bedpan. So we really had to get inventive.”
Compounding the problem: “About four years in I realized the drugs we were getting were probably fake. The blood-pressure medications weren’t doing anything, the malaria drugs didn’t seem to work.”
Seton’s suspicions were later confirmed by studies “testing medications that were packaged inside what were by all appearances legitimate, World Health Organization-inspected boxes — and 95% were fake,” she explains. “That gives you an idea of the kind of money and effort people put into propagating fraudulent sales.”
After six years in Liberia, Seton was offered and accepted a position as a surgeon in Malawi, a small country in Africa’s southeast.
“Malawi is poor, but compared to Liberia it’s more organized as a country, has a better-established government, so the health care and drug supply systems are quite a bit better,” says Seton. “The hospital in Malawi was much bigger and had a surgical department. We had more diagnostic capabilities, and the lab was excellent.”
In August of last year Seton and her son Devine, whom she’d adopted in Liberia, arrived in John Day. At Blue Mountain Hospital, “I do general surgery, which encompasses quite a lot but concentrates mostly on the abdominal cavity,” she says. Seton also can perform breast, hernia, skin cancer and other kinds of surgeries.
“I really enjoy working with the team here at the hospital,” Seton says. “I’ve got a great staff here in clinic. And there are a lot of things going on in the community — the Timber Truckers Light Parade, for example. I appreciate that the community has traditions and an interest in doing things together.”
Of John Day, Seton says, “I really like being here. It’s been a treat for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.