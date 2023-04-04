The owner of the Grubsteak Mining Co., the Ugly Truth and the yellow food cart that can be spotted parked outside Les Schwab in John Day has been building his restaurant portfolio since he arrived in Grant County in 2003. Originally from the Amarillo, Texas, area, Hubbard relocated to Grant County to care for his father.
Hubbard, 50, started his journey to restaurant ownership as an employee of the Grubsteak back when Chris Beil was the general manager of the establishment. The Ugly Truth, then known as the Dirty Shame, came up for sale in 2016, Hubbard and his wife, Ali Lenz, decided to purchase the business.
“She wanted it, so we bought it,” he said.
Hubbard and Lenz proceeded to completely change most things with the bar/restaurant, including the outward face of the establishment as well as the name. Hubbard said the reason for the changes was the infamous reputation the Dirty Shame had within the community at the time.
Hubbard’s next acquisition came four years later when he and Lenz purchased the Grubsteak following the first round of COVID shutdowns. “Right after that first shutdown, I believe it was in 2020, we turned around and bought the Grubsteak,” he said.
The next year Hubbard bought the yellow food cart — formally known as Curbside Cravings — that serves traditional barbecue, Mexican staples, Chinese food, hamburgers and hotdogs. The cart, which first opened to the public in December 2021, will now be posted at the Pit Stop instead of outside Les Schwab as it had been previously.
Hubbard says his food cart is the most versatile he’s ever seen. The wide variety of menu items and versatility is something Hubbard’s wife, Ali, envisioned.
“We’re just versatile that way, and that was kind of my wife’s plan,” he added.
Texas barbecue has followed Hubbard from his home state, both with the food cart’s offerings and with the menu items at the Grubsteak. “We’ve got brisket, tri-tip and ribs at the Grubsteak, that’s on the menu. It’s kind of a seasonal thing,” he explained.
Hubbard stressed that he and his wife do whatever they can to make customers happy.
“We just try our best to please all of our customers, we do. We put out good food,” he said.
“Sometimes you have to give these restaurants a break now because they’re not fully staffed up. It’s hard — it’s hard on the customers having to wait, and it’s hard on the workers. The workers are doing their best,” he added.
Along with the restaurant business comes a desire to be more involved with happenings within the community. Hubbard has twice been a candidate for an open John Day City Council position and has expressed a desire to serve on boards and committees throughout the county.
“Personally, I’m going to say this and I don’t care what they think. I don’t think city council wants a guy like me on there. I’m going to speak my mind and tell them how it is,” he said.
Despite that, Hubbard said he would still like to be involved with the community in any way he can.
That desire to be involved means Hubbard isn’t going anywhere. By his own admission, Hubbard is a Grant County resident for the long haul.
“I ain’t going nowhere. I don’t think I’d ever leave this place,” he said.
