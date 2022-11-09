According to Robin Roberts, talking about what you’re writing is like trying to use the hose in the yard to fill the upstairs bathtub. “You’re taking all this energy, which you should be putting into your product, and you’re diddling it away to this person who’s curious.”

Roberts was born in San Francisco and lived in an orphanage. He was adopted when he was 5 and grew up on an orchard in the Bay Area. He attended college out of curiosity and a desire to learn. “No degrees, just education! That’s the kind of guy I was.” Although he didn’t go to school to get a job, he ended up working for a subsidiary of NASA, writing technical documentation.

