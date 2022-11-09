According to Robin Roberts, talking about what you’re writing is like trying to use the hose in the yard to fill the upstairs bathtub. “You’re taking all this energy, which you should be putting into your product, and you’re diddling it away to this person who’s curious.”
Roberts was born in San Francisco and lived in an orphanage. He was adopted when he was 5 and grew up on an orchard in the Bay Area. He attended college out of curiosity and a desire to learn. “No degrees, just education! That’s the kind of guy I was.” Although he didn’t go to school to get a job, he ended up working for a subsidiary of NASA, writing technical documentation.
He’s written since he was 7 or 8, taking notes during his family’s summer vacations. And for as long as he can remember, he’s found ways to combine his love of physics and his love of writing.
Roberts has just published his first book, “Sorenson’s Gift,” which is the first in a four-volume series, all of which are completed.
He self-published the book, which is now available around John Day. He doesn’t view self-publishing as a risk, but more a necessary expense to get his work out there and seen. “I think it’s part of the process. You have to get one published to get yourself going,” he said. It took him about 14 months to write each book in the series, and having the first copies delivered felt like a “big accomplishment.”
One problem he’s never seemed to suffer from is writer’s block. Roberts said his strategy to keep the words flowing has changed over the years. “Early on, when I got a block on a story or anything I was writing, I would fiddle around and write poetry. But then, at some point I was writing something and it wasn’t going very well. But I had this other thought. So I started writing that. So now ... I’ll write on three or four different manuscripts. I’ll just go until it stops, and then I’ll go and do one of the other ones.”
This approach has led to Roberts finishing 13 or 14 manuscripts on varying themes. He’s completed two science fiction novels. He hopes that by getting his first book into physical form he can catch the interest of a more traditional publisher who can help him realize some of his other projects. He’s also working with the Oregon Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network to explore ways he can use digital publishing resources to get his works in people’s hands directly.
Roberts moved to Grant County on a whim. Tired of commuting from Bend to Redmond, he and his wife, Eileen, came to interview for jobs at a John Day center working with developmentally disabled people. “So we came over here on a Friday afternoon,” he recalled. “We interviewed and accepted the jobs that afternoon. Went down to the Realtor Saturday, looked at a couple of houses. Saw one on Saturday. Sunday, bought it. Stayed long enough to do the paperwork Monday, and then went back to get our stuff.”
He says he’s always been a little impulsive. At different points in his life he’s lived in France and on a boat. But since moving here in the early ‘90s, Grant County has been his home and writer’s retreat.
He taught at Seneca Elementary, where he says he liked to teach graduate-level poetry to middle school students, including “Ozymandias” by Percy Shelley. “They loved it!” he said, adding that some of his students went on to win state writing awards.
About his first book, Roberts challenges you to read just 10 pages and then stop. “You can’t do it!”
He said it all started with a dream. “I dreamed about this little old man. And he came to the park every day. And he told stories to the children. So I get up that morning, have a cup of coffee, light my pipe. And I start writing this out.”
As he wrote, Roberts developed the idea into a whole world, where this old man was telling stories about the early settlers and their families moving into the West. “And as I got that, I was thinking maybe he’d find cool things.” And this is where the idea of the old man’s chest from which he can produce objects from the past came from. “He was able to go back in time and bring back objects and the stories of those objects, including a Native American arrow, a dinosaur egg,” Roberts said. “There’s no limit to how far back you can see. That’s the trick of the book, what allows everything else to happen!”
