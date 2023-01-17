gcn stanley dehiya

Stanley Dehiya displays one of his handmade belts at his home in John Day.

 Richard F. LaMountain for the Blue Mountain Eagle

From boyhood on a Southwestern U.S. Indian reservation to logging, milling and leatherworking in Oregon’s Blue Mountains, Stanley Dehiya’s life has endowed him with a wealth of unique experiences.

Dehiya, a longtime resident of Grant County, was born in Crownpoint, New Mexico, a part of the Navajo Nation reservation, in 1945. “I’m full-blooded Navajo,” he says, “a member of the Deer Clan.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.