CANYON CITY — As the filing deadline to put a law enforcement bond measure on the ballot in the November general election looms, Grant County commissioners appear to be looking at other funding alternatives.
Last month, County Judge Scott Myers said he spoke to the county’s legal counsel about drawing up a bond levy to submit to the County Clerk’s Office for the Nov. 8 ballot before the Aug. 19 deadline.
Myers said he planned to meet with Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley to discuss what his office needs regarding law enforcement coverage but that meeting has not happened yet, he told the newspaper Friday, Aug. 4. However, Myers said, the need for the bond may be lesser or greater than it is right now by the time it goes out to the voters.
In June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an appropriations bill for the next fiscal year that would increase the county’s federal payment in lieu of taxes funding to upwards of $900,000. And at the Wednesday, Aug. 3, meeting of the Grant County Court, Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the county would receive some additional federal COVID-19 relief funds at the end of September.
Given those two factors, Myers said, the county’s financial situation may look different in November than it does now.
Still, Myers said the county could draw up a resolution and go through the process — which would require reading the draft resolution in two sessions of county court. Then, he said the county could call special meetings should they decide to move forward on the bond levy.
In June, the Grant County Budget Committee voted to allocate roughly $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to bring on two additional patrol deputies and a part-time clerical employee. But that one-time funding will expire after the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Since the John Day Police Department was shut down in October, enforcing the law within the city limits has fallen primarily to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has just four patrol deputies covering the entire county, with help from the Oregon State Police. Sheriff Todd McKinley has repeatedly told both the John Day City Council and the County Court that he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage.
The John Day City Council offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits. But that proposal also called on the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
While the County Court never formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members have made it clear that the idea of linking county road fund money to police services is a nonstarter.
Grant County’s draft budget included a $300,000 contribution from John Day, but the city and county still have not come to an agreement on law enforcement funding.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer, who met informally with McKinley and elected city officials, said the talks ended after City Manager Nick Green shouted him down during a John Day City Council meeting in March. One way or the other, McKinley said, the Sheriff’s Office needs more staff.
While Myers and Palmer are for putting a bond levy out to the public, Hamsher is not.
