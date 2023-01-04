brenda percy swearing-in

Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy is sworn in for her fourth term of office by Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Grant County Courthouse.

 Contributed Photo

CANYON CITY — Two Grant County elected officials — one a newcomer, the other a seasoned veteran — took their oaths of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in separate ceremonies.

First-term County Commissioner John Rowell was sworn in by County Judge Scott Myers.

