CANYON CITY — The Grant County Budget Committee met on Monday, April 4, to start the process of creating a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
County Treasurer Julie Ellison is proposing a balanced budget of just under $93.7 million, up about $6.2 million from $87.4 million in the current fiscal year. The budget projects a county work force of 83.58 full-time-equivalent employees, up from 80.74 FTE in 2021-22.
Ellison’s financial plan will be evaluated and discussed in detail by the budget committee, which consists of the three Grant County Court members and three citizens. Ultimately, the committee will make a final budget proposal which must then be approved by the court.
While Monday’s discussion did not include the topic of law enforcement funding, the issue loomed large nonetheless as the county’s draft budget included a $300,000 contribution from John Day to cover the cost of bringing on three more patrol deputies to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office — despite the John Day City Council’s earlier rejection of the county’s fee-for-service proposal.
Ellison said she had been told that the county could use $700,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding should city and county officials not reach an agreement before the budget committee finishes its work, which must be completed before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. According to County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used for law enforcement.
However, ahead of Monday’s meeting Hamsher said he would rather the county present a counteroffer to the city that is similar to Prairie City’s agreement with the Sheriff’s Office. The agreement, he said, allowed Prairie City to pay for law enforcement coverage by the hour. Hamsher, who is also Prairie City’s mayor, said the Sheriff’s Office invoiced the community monthly for patrols and said the cost was around $90 an hour.
Hamsher added the hourly rate would likely have to go up because of inflation and rising fuel costs. He said he asked Sheriff Todd McKinley to calculate a rate that factors in current conditions to bring to the budget committee.
Last month, Hamsher said Prairie City had not been able to fund the law enforcement contract since the start of this fiscal year on July 1 due to budget constraints. However, he said he hopes the community can start paying for policing again in the future.
Currently, he added, none of the cities in Grant County pay for policing.
John Day and Grant County officials have been at loggerheads since October, when the John Day City Council voted unanimously to suspend operations of the city’s police force and offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three sheriff’s deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits.
During a heated session of Grant County Court, John Day City Manager Nick Green laid out a proposal for the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
Although the Grant County Court has not formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members have been steadfast in their opposition to the idea of linking county road fund money to police services.
In a recent phone interview, citizen budget committee member Bob Quinton said commingling road fund dollars and police services was a nonstarter for him as well, but he added that it was frustrating the county had not reached an agreement with the city ahead of the budget sessions.
Contract negotiations, Quinton said, are the responsibility of the County Court and not the budget committee.
The budget committee, he said, is there to discuss the financial implications of the agreement. For that reason, he said, if a contract is not signed by the close of the budget sessions, then the budget would not get his vote.
“I can’t in good faith,” he said, “vote for that type of a budget, if there’s no contract signed.”
Quinton added that his role on the committee is to look out for the citizens of the county, and voting for an expenditure with no contract in place would be irresponsible.
Amy Kreger, another citizen member, said Monday that the absence of a law enforcement contract between John Day and the county would make the budget process difficult.
Overall budget outlook
Still, it’s worth noting that any law enforcement services agreement represents a relatively small portion of the county’s overall budget. All in all, the county’s fiscal outlook is considerably brighter now than it was a year ago.
The county faced a looming financial crisis heading into last year’s budgeting process. In order to present a balanced budget to the committee, the county’s reserve funds had to be reduced substantially to offset a major shortfall from reduced federal funding combined with the cost of major projects, repairs and spending increases in nearly all of the county’s funds.
Quinton, Kreger and the committee’s third citizen member, Rob Stewart, pulled no punches in budget committee meetings, saying the county might have to cut jobs instead of simply reducing hours and furloughing certain positions as the committee had discussed in earlier sessions.
In the end, however, the committee scrapped that idea and opted for backfilling budget holes with COVID-19 relief funds and money from prospective legislation in Congress that could potentially increase the county’s payment in lieu of taxes funding to upwards of $900,000.
In addition to reducing the hours of two library employees, Angie Uptmor, the county’s senior coordinator, agreed to cut her hours from 40 to 32 per week as she gets ready to retire at the end of September.
Cash on hand at the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year on July 1 was $1,509,816. This year, according to the county’s budget message, with grant funding and carryover from federal COVID-19 relief funding that has not been spent, the county is relatively flush, with $3,072,697.
Ellison’s budget proposal includes $9.2 million in the general fund, which makes up the bulk of the county’s unrestricted spending capacity. She said the general fund fluctuates between $8 million and $9 million from year to year.
Asked if she thought the county has enough revenue to sustain the budget going forward, however, Ellison said if the county and John Day cannot come to an agreement on a policing contract, she does not know how the county can fund the additional law enforcement positions in the long term, regardless of the $700,000 in ARPA funding.
Another challenge the county faces is finding candidates to fill those deputy patrol positions.
