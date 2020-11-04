Although the race remains too close to call nationally, Grant County voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump and other Republicans on the ballot.
In Grant County, Trump carried 77.28% of the vote to 20.17% for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to final unofficial results Wednesday. In Oregon, however, Biden received 57.13% of the vote, compared to 39.87% for Trump.
According to Fox News at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Biden has secured 264 Electoral College votes of the 270 needed to win, compared to 214 for Trump. States that have not been called include Nevada with six electoral votes, Pennsylvania with 20, North Carolina with 15, Georgia with 16 and Alaska with three.
NBC News reports Biden has secured 253 Electoral College votes, compared to 214 for Trump. The discrepancy is because NBC News reports Arizona, with its 11 electoral votes, is still too early too call. Currently, Biden leads with 1,411,235 votes over Trump's 1,318,219 in Arizona with an estimated 432,476 votes left to tally.
Fox News reports the Democrats have picked up one Senate seat so far for a total of 47 Democratic seats to 48 for Republicans.
Grant County voters chose Republican Jo Rae Perkins for the U.S. Senate with 72.61% of the vote over 24.69% for incumbent Democrat Jeff Merkley. Statewide, Merkley beat Perkins 57.62% to 38.8%.
The Democrats gave up some seats in the U.S. House of Representatives but maintain a 203 to 188 lead over Republicans, according to Fox News.
In Grant County, 81.65% of voters chose Republican Cliff Bentz as representative for Oregon's 2nd Congressional District over 15.6% for Democrat Alex Spenser. Districtwide, Bentz secured 60.03% of the vote, compared to 36.81% for Spenser.
Grant County voters chose Republican Kim Thatcher (77.34%) over Democrat Shemia Fagan (18.66%) for Oregon secretary of state; Republican Jeff Gudman (73.68%) over Democrat Tobias Read (19.59%) for Oregon treasurer; Republican Michael Cross (76.56%) over Democrat Ellen Rosenblum (21.11%) for Oregon attorney general.
Statewide, however, the Democrats prevailed. Fagan secured 51.11% over 42.61% for Thatcher. Read secured 52.49% over 40.9% for Gudman. Rosenblum secured 56.69% over Cross with 40.78%.
Grant County voters supported Measure 107 to allow campaign contribution limits 65.94% to 34.06% but opposed the other three measures that passed at the state level. In Grant County, 52.77% voted against Measure 108's tobacco taxes, 66.83% voted against Measure 109's clinical "magic" mushroom use and 63.5% voted against Measure 110's decriminalization of hard drugs.
Statewide, Measure 107 passed with 78.79% of the vote, Measure 108 passed with 66.84%, Measure 109 passed with 55.81% and Measure 110 passed with 58.8%.
