A small group of Grant County educators and parents weighed in last week on how the state’s high school graduation requirements have prepared students during a virtual listening session with the Oregon Department of Education.
The listening session came after Oregon lawmakers last year passed a law that suspended the basic-skills test in math, reading and writing required to graduate high school during the 2022-23 school year.
Under Senate Bill 744, Oregon is required to seek engagement with communities across the state while the essential skills test requirements are suspended.
Students in Oregon still must earn 24 credits in reading, writing, math and other subjects to receive a high school diploma. The only thing that changed with the law is that school districts cannot withhold a high school diploma should a student not pass an essential skills test.
Nonetheless, the law came under intense scrutiny at both the state and the national level. Commentators hurled criticism that Oregon had “dumbed down” its standards.
Making requirements equal
While the bill did not provide Oregon-specific data showing that standardized testing negatively impacts students of color, Oregon Department of Education spokesperson Peter Rudy said gaps in high school graduation rates reflect disparities.
Nationally, the average high school graduation rate for white students is 10% higher than for Black students and 8% higher than for Latinos, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Asked how the state can make the requirements equitable, Monument School District Superintendent Laura Thomas said it should be about giving students multiple ways and opportunities to demonstrate the knowledge they learned to a proficient level.
While he did not attend the listening session, Prairie City School Superintendent Casey Hallgarth added that the questions surrounding how to craft requirements to make them equitable for all of Oregon’s students are challenging.
“One size doesn’t fit everyone,” Hallgarth wrote in an email to the newspaper. “I think there is a way to figure this out, but I think it needs to be a collaborative effort at each school district.”
Robert Waltenburg, superintendent of the Grant County Education Service District, said asking how to make essential skills requirements tests more equitable is a “loaded question.”
Essential skills, Waltenburg said, demand a different level of commitment from every student.
Waltenburg said the conversation “skirted around” the level of commitment necessary for students when it comes to how well they test. But, he said, regardless of the graduation requirements, barriers to education need to be part of the discussion.
Waltenburg rattled off several common barriers such as food insecurity, lack of access to broadband internet service and limited access to preschool.
For those reasons, Waltenburg said, asking how to make requirements more equitable for all students can lead the conversation down a “rabbit hole.”
“The challenge for the Legislature and ODE is to find that sweet spot of where we can say (essential skills requirements) fit 90% of our kids,” Waltenburg said. “And oh, by the way, the other 10%? This is how we’re going to address you.”
Measuring proficiency
Waltenburg said whatever avenue works best for the student is how schools could get better at making sure students can read, write and do math.
“Some kids perform well on tests where others are able to show knowledge and skills in other, less traditional ways,” Waltenburg said.
With the differences among students in the Monument district, Thomas said, educators are expected to — and need to — teach in a variety of ways to meet varying needs.
“Those students need to have the same opportunities to show us what they’ve learned in varying ways,” Thomas said.
Chris Carlin, a parent of students in the Monument School District, said one student might struggle to turn in homework assignments and might not participate in class very much, but then turn around and pass a standardized test. However, another student that “aces everything” in the classroom could freeze up when put in front of the same assessment.
“You have different personalities,” he said. “And you can’t judge everybody on a one-and-done test and call it good,” Carlin said.
What skills are essential?
The group homed in on what skills a student should have on board in order to be a productive member of society.
In recent years, “service learning” has become part of the curriculum in Oregon schools, and academic studies seem to support its value.
Researchers from the University of Texas’ Population Research Center, for instance, warn about the social cost that comes with a collective lack of civic engagement in a study on the decline in civic groups.
“There is a lot of evidence that our democracy is based on having citizens connected with one another,” said Pamela Paxton, a sociology professor with the university. “When we connect with one another in associations we learn that our self interest is actually connected to the interests of others. That gives us a conception of the public good, common identity, and sense of common responsibility as a nation and as citizens. Any decline in that scholars see as potentially detrimental to democracy.”
But not everyone agrees what role schools should play in addressing that issue.
For his part, Waltenburg expressed some concern about a shift away from a basic “in-the-box” education about what it means to be a good and productive member of a community.
While students must do a senior project or perform community service activities to earn credits toward a diploma, he said, the data does not bear out that graduates are using those skills out in the world. For instance, he noted, membership in service organizations such as the Elks and Kiwanis clubs is down nationally.
“The statistics don’t support that what we’re doing translates into a lifelong service attitude,” Waltenburg said.
While he said he could not pinpoint why that was the case, he said it was important to focus on basic academic skills, including reading, writing and math, along with an emphasis on civics centered around teaching students how to be a contributing, productive member of society.
Like Hallgarth, Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor did not take part in the listening session but spoke to the Eagle in an interview. He said getting kids in situations where they are out in the community working with others to gain experiences that would likely occur in a workplace is critical to their overall success in the real world.
“Just because you have the aptitude for reading, writing and math and so forth does not mean that when you get out on the job you have the personal skills to work with people in the community.”
Uptmor said that those learning opportunities are a critical piece of a student’s education.
For Hallgarth, educators need to first build relationships with their students. The relationship, he continued, teaches the students that teachers, school staff and the community want them to succeed.
“I know school is to teach them about reading, writing and arithmetic, but the school offers so much more for the students to learn, i.e., perseverance, how to deal with winning and losing, manners, and what a productive citizen looks like.”
