CANYON CITY — The Grant County Planning Commission is seeking new volunteer members to ensure its ability to oversee land use, zoning applications and the siting of new facilities.

The commission is made up of nine regular members and two alternates, brought in to make a quorum when required. Currently, the commission has no alternates and only eight members.

