CANYON CITY — The Grant County Planning Commission is seeking new volunteer members to ensure its ability to oversee land use, zoning applications and the siting of new facilities.
The commission is made up of nine regular members and two alternates, brought in to make a quorum when required. Currently, the commission has no alternates and only eight members.
Grant County Planning Director Shannon Springer explained that such a lean roster risks situations where the commission can't fulfill its vital role.
"We have 150 days to get through any local appeals," said Springer. She explained that if the appeals process is not completed within the statutory time frames, an application could be approved by default, regardless of its merits. "So somebody wants to put a dog food factory on the corner next to, say, the grade school, and we don't make all of our timelines, even though it's not an allowable use and they don't meet the criteria, then it would be authorized by default because they weren't afforded the appropriate process in the appropriate time frame."
She explained that the commissioners are careful to plan things out to avoid such outcomes, but they would like to fill out their ranks to make sure they are never put in that position.
Applications for new members are reviewed by the current members of the planning commission, who make a recommendation to the Grant County Court. The court makes the appointments as part of its regular meetings.
Positions are approved for a four-year term, at the end of which members are free to reapply.
Springer said there is an effort to ensure that a wide geographical area of Grant County is represented, and there are statutory requirements that state no more than two members should be from the same industry background, in order to ensure fairness in the decisions.
"It's not an enormous time commitment," said Springer, adding that when a complex case does come up, there is support for commission members. While not allowed to talk to each other or to applicants or complainants, commissioners are able to receive support from the planning office staff in order to understand the codes and processes before them.
"It's a key and integral part of Oregon's land use process," said Springer. "Citizen involvement is a foundational block."
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. Agendas and minutes from past meetings are published online at https://grantcountyoregon.net/248/Planning.
Anyone interested in applying should pick up a volunteer application form from the county court or by contacting the planning office directly.
