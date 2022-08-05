Jim Hamsher
Buy Now

Jim Hamsher, Prairie City's mayor and Grant County commissioner, speaks during a 2020 session of the Grant County Court. 

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

WASHINGTON — The county could get more than $2 million in federal funding for infrastructure and improvement projects.

Grant County's local projects were among a list of more than 100 included in a Senate appropriations bill for the next fiscal year, according to a Friday, July 29, press release from Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.