A Grant County rancher and a solar power company have partnered for a new project that could allow large-scale solar energy production and cattle ranching on the same land for the first time in Oregon — or anywhere in the country.

The dual-use solar project is planned for about 8 acres on the sprawling Southworth Brothers Ranch owned by Jack and Teresa Southworth in Bear Valley, about 20 miles south of John Day along Highway 395. The project, which aims to generate 1.5 megawatts of electricity when fully completed in fall 2024, will be placed next to an Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative substation adjacent to the ranch, with OTEC expected to buy power from Bear Valley Solar Pasture for the grid.

