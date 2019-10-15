Kimberly Neault, the Victim Assistance director for Grant County District Attorney’s Office, announced to the Grant County Court Oct. 9 that the county received a grant from the Violence Against Women Act.
The 2019-2022 VAWA rural grant awarded $452,544 to fund a full-time victim intervention specialist, 75% of an advocate position to hire in Grant County, community outreach programs, training and supplies.
Neault also shared that the final allocations for the Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Intervention grant is $51,737. This pays for part of the director position over multidisciplinary teams. It will also cover training, travel and the county’s contract with Mt. Emily Safe Center.
The county also received grants from the Criminal Fine Account and the Victims of Crime Act. There are no specific allocations from those grants at this time.
In other county court news:
• Grant County Court accepted the applications of Burke O’ Brian, Billie Jo George, Doug Ferguson, Haley Olson, Jim Bahrenburg, Judy Kerr, Pat Voight, Dan Becker and Scott McDonald for the Natural Resources Advisory Committee. There will be further review of Steven Baldwin’s application because he is a part-time worker for the county.
• The court approved a request from the road department to add a dollar to the hourly rate for a lead flagger in case there are several flaggers on site. A lead flagger will earn $17 an hour while other flaggers will make $16 an hour.
