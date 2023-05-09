Fire prevention

Grant County Firewise coordinator Irene Jerome, right, and Grant Soil & Water Conservation District conservation technician Tyler Bales are shown at Prairie City School, where they took part in a fire safety event on Friday, May 5, 2023.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Economic Development Department, in partnership with the Grant County Soil & Water Conservation District, has been awarded a pair of grants from the Office of the State Fire Marshal totaling nearly $500,000 toward wildfire risk reduction in the region.

Two wildfire risk reduction areas are to receive the funding, officials said. A $229,869 grant will fund the Grant County Firewise/Community Wildfire Protection Plan coordinator as well as Firewise outreach activities, and a grant of $268,200 will fund a Grant County community fuels reduction project, officials said.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

