Another Grant County resident has died from COVID-19.
The individual, a 63-year-old male with underlying medical conditions, died on Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Grant County Health Department.
The man's name was not released. Public health officials in Oregon do not routinely disclose the names of people who die from COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.
"We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves," the news release said.
The latest fatality marks the 13th COVID-related death of a Grant County resident since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, Grant County has recorded a cumulative total of 995 cases of the disease, Oregon Health Authority statistics show.
Statewide, there have been a total of 353,368 cases and 4,226 deaths, according to OHA data.
As a nation, the United States has now had 45.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 727,907 COVID-related deaths, according to information compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Grant County Health Department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days.
Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
The department urges anyone who experiences these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
The department is collaborating with Blue Mountain Hospital to offer a COVID-19 testing clinic from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the department's parking lot at 528 E. Main St. in John Day.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease in the previous 14 days is eligible to be tested.
