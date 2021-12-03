JOHN DAY — Grant County has lost another resident to COVID-19.
The most recent fatality is a 71-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 28 at his residence, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday, Dec. 3.
The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
It’s the 16th COVID-related death for Grant County, which has now recorded 1,091 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
Oregon has a cumulative total of 394,569 cases and 5,243 deaths from COVID-19, OHA data show.
The nation as a whole has seen 787,681 COVID-related deaths and just under 49 million cases, according to records compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Grant County Health Department issued a press release asking for residents to be respectful as the man’s family grieves.
Grant County Health Department Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said she couldn’t disclose the man’s vaccination status for medical privacy reasons.
She added that her staff has recorded no new cases in the past several days, but she expects the case counts to start to rise again with the arrival of a new variant in the United States. She also noted that cases and hospitalizations are once more on the rise in other parts of Oregon and around the country.
“I hope Grant County residents continue to be thoughtful about keeping their distance and wearing masks,” Lindsay said.
“People who are vaccinated are still coming down with COVID, although they don’t get as sick, and it’s hammering the unvaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.