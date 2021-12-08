A 91-year-old man passed away at the Blue Mountain Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Grant County Health Department announced Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The press release said it is the 17th COVID-related death for Grant County, which, according to the Oregon Health Authority, recorded 1,092 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Oregon has 398,262 cases and 5,318 deaths from COVID-19, OHA data show.
The country as a whole has seen a total of 793,188 COVID-related deaths and a little over 49 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The health department's press release asked residents to be respectful as a Grant County family grieves.
Grant County Health Department Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said she could not share the deceased person's vaccination status.
Nonetheless, Lindsay said the virus tends to be - but not always - more drawn out for those who have not been immunized.
She said there is still a significant presence of COVID-19, and it's still something she encourages people to take seriously and be thoughtful about in their day-to-day lives.
Indeed, Lindsay emphasized that she is happy children are back in school and that the lockdowns were lifted, which she attributes to the available vaccine.
Yet, Lindsay said, 17 COVID-related deaths in 18 months is a lot.
While she understands the vaccines are not necessarily well- received by some in Grant County, the health department strongly supports the use of vaccines and encourages people to get immunized.
"There are just still a lot of people who are struggling with COVID-19,” Lindsay said. "The bulk of them are unvaccinated."
