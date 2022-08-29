GRANT COUNTY — A 23rd Grant County resident has died from causes related to COVID-19, the Grant County Health Department reported on Monday, Aug. 29.
The 64-year-old male passed away on July 19 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend and had underlying health conditions.
The department also announced that 40 individuals were identified as COVID-19-positive in Grant County last week. That includes only the known cases. With many options for testing, those who have tested positive at home will not always be known to the health department.
There was one new COVID-19-related hospitalization last week. Currently no Grant County residents are known to be hospitalized in relation to COVID-19, the department said.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said getting the vaccine and booster shots is still the best way to protect yourself from severe COVID-19-related sickness.
"The best science supports that statement," Lindsay said. "In general, the people who are dying of COVID, statistically there’s a far greater percentage of those who are not vaccinated.”
Lindsay also stated that people who are get COVID after being vaccinated and boosted generally have milder cases of the disease than those who have not been vaccinated. “That’s what we want,” she said.
Other steps individuals can take to protect against catching COVID are maintaining social distance where practical, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and avoiding situations where there are dense concentrations of people.
“This is exactly what has happened when we’ve had events in Grant County where we’ve had a lot of people. …We expect to see a spike in cases, so this is no surprise,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay said she wants people to know that health care professionals aren’t seeing significant adverse events — the kind that are bad enough to require hospitalization — from people getting the vaccine in Grant County.
“There have been some people who have gotten sick when they got the vaccine or the booster, but we haven’t seen any significant events,” she said.
Lindsay also emphasized that treatments for the those infected by the virus have gotten significantly better since the start of the pandemic.
“The treatments continue to evolve, and we have some very good treatments. What can become problematic is when people don’t seek medical attention sooner than later when they come down with COVID and are experiencing moderate symptoms,” Lindsay said.
“If you are starting to experience any breathing issues, it’s time to call. Right then, not later.”
