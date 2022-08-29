COVID tests
GRANT COUNTY — A 23rd Grant County resident has died from causes related to COVID-19, the Grant County Health Department reported on Monday, Aug. 29.

The 64-year-old male passed away on July 19 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend and had underlying health conditions. 

