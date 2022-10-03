JOHN DAY — The Grant County Health Department reported the 26th death of a local resident related to COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 3.
The 97-year-old male died at his residence on Sept. 25 and had underlying health conditions, the department said in a news release.
Grant County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week. There is currently one person hospitalized in Grant County with COVID-19.
The state of Oregon reported 4,553 cases in the week ending on Sept. 28, as well as 41 new deaths and 268 hospitalizations. Nationally there have been a total of 96,418,825 COVID cases and 1,059,711 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Reported case numbers only reflect cases known to county and state authorities and do not include positive home tests that were not reported.
The Grant County Health Department asks that people report any positive at-home tests by calling the Oregon Heath Authority at 1-866-917-8881 as well as notifying all close contacts so they can watch for symptoms and reduce the spread of the disease.
Vaccination is still the single most effective way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the community, according to public health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination for everyone aged six months and over.
To schedule a vaccine appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
You can also contact Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263 for a referral.
