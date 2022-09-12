stock covid vaccine
Buy Now
Eagle file photo

GRANT COUNTY — Two more Grant County residents have succumbed to causes related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 25.

An 80-year-old male died on Sept. 1 and an 83-year-old female died Sept. 5, the Grant County Health Department announced on Monday, Sept. 12. Both had underlying health conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.