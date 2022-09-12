GRANT COUNTY — Two more Grant County residents have succumbed to causes related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 25.
An 80-year-old male died on Sept. 1 and an 83-year-old female died Sept. 5, the Grant County Health Department announced on Monday, Sept. 12. Both had underlying health conditions.
County health officials say the best protection against developing severe illness from COVID-19 remains getting vaccinated and getting booster shots.
Measures that can keep people from catching COVID in the first place include maintaining 6 feet of social distance where possible, wearing a close-fitting mask, washing hands frequently and staying away from dense concentrations of people.
For people who do become infected, county officials say that treatments for COVID-19 have improved significantly since the early days of the pandemic. The most important thing to remember, officials stress, is to seek medical attention immediately if you begin to experience breathing problems.
According to the latest data available from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Friday, Sept. 9, the state had recorded 883,368 cases of COVID-19 and 8,471 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Some 269 people were hospitalized with the disease around the state at the end of last week, 31 of them in intensive care.
Grant County has had a total of 2,086 cases of COVID-19, with no current COVID-related hospitalizations, according to OHA and county data.
As of Monday, Sept. 12, the United States has seen nearly 95.3 million cases of COVID-19 and 1,050,450 deaths since the pandemic started, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
