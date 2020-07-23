The Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting will take place from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the meeting room at OTC Connections in John Day. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Secretary Rossella Pogue at 541-934-2032.

