The Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting will take place from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the meeting room at OTC Connections in John Day. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Secretary Rossella Pogue at 541-934-2032.
Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting planned July 30
