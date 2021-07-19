The Grant County Republican Central Committee will meet from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the conference room at Oregon Telephone Corporation, 155 W. Main St., John Day.
The meeting will include a report from the State Central Committee meeting June 4-5, Grant County Fair booth, Young Republicans group, and the Oregon Republican Party Platform Convention Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in Bend.
The public is invited.
