The Grant County Republican Central Committee will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill in John Day.
Special guests include circuit court judge candidates John Lamborn, Jim Carpenter and Rob Raschio, who will each have five minutes to speak and 10 minutes to answer questions.
The next meeting will be March 26.
