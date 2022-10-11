Rosalie Averett

Rosalie Averett sits at the kitchen table of her home in Austin on Thursday, Oct 7, 2022. She and her husband bought the house for $1 and moved it from the old lumber company town of Bates after the mill closed in 1975.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

AUSTIN — Rosalie Averett has seen a lot of change since she moved to Bates in June of 1951 with her six-week-old son in tow.

Now 88, Averett was 16 when she moved to Bates, a company town in eastern Grant County built to house loggers and mill workers for the Oregon Lumber Co. The town ceased to exist after the mill shut down in the 1970s, but Averett didn’t wander far, moving with her family to the nearby community of Austin, where she has remained ever since.

