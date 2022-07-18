JOHN DAY — Upwards of 25 abortion rights supporters gathered in downtown John Day Friday, July 15, to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which stripped away constitutional protections for people seeking an abortion.
The court’s June 24 ruling, which upheld a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, allows individual states to set regulations on the termination of pregnancies.
Grant County residents Adele Cerny and Ashley Stevick organized Friday’s event.
Supporters of abortion rights held signs on the corners of Main Street and Canyon Boulevard from 4 to 6 p.m. with slogans such as “Abortion is healthcare” and “Freedom to decide for ourselves.”
Stevick said she thought it was important to let people who support abortion rights know they’re not alone in what they believe.
“I think it’s always cathartic to be with like-minded people when rights are threatened and when situations arise that are upsetting,” Stevick said.
Abortion rights supporter Eva Harris, a Canyon City resident, said the court’s decision was about more than just abortion. It was about health care.
Harris said people would ultimately find a way to protect their access to health care.
For her part, Leslie Stillwater, a Canyon City resident, said the court’s decision took a person’s intimate life decision away from them and put it in the hands of the government.
Abortion rights in Oregon and trigger laws
While the court’s decision is likely to lead to a patchwork of access across the country, resulting in a surge of people traveling across state lines for abortions, Oregon has some of the strongest abortion protections in the United States.
Moreover, Oregon has moved to become a sanctuary for people from other states looking to terminate a pregnancy.
Currently, Oregon has no significant abortion restrictions — such as waiting periods, mandated parental involvement, or limitations on publicly funded abortions — often found in other states.
In Oregon, it is legal to receive an abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Still, the Guttmacher Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that pregnancies terminated past 21 weeks account for just over 1% of all abortions and 90% of all abortions occur within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.
Oregon requires insurance companies to cover abortion and the state picks up the cost for Medicaid patients, the uninsured and undocumented immigrants.
Earlier this year, the Oregon Legislature approved $15 million in state funding for clinics to expand services and access to abortion across the state in anticipation of Idaho enacting one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
In 2020, the Idaho Legislature passed a law barring nearly all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the pregnant person’s life.
Jim Moore, a professor of political science at Pacific University in Forest Grove, said cities in Eastern Oregon near the border, such as Ontario, are preparing for a wave of people seeking abortions.
“You can imagine states with legal abortion around Texas are preparing,” he said. “What do we do when all those women from Texas want abortions and need to travel?”
Stevick said she worried about what the post-Roe landscape would look like, given that Senate Republicans last week moved to block a bill that would have shielded people traveling across state lines to receive an abortion.
In the meantime, it remains unclear whether such a move by the GOP can pass legal muster.
Writing in support of the majority opinion, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that states outlawing abortion could not legally stop residents from traveling to other states to terminate their pregnancies.
“May a state bar a resident of that state from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion?” he wrote in a concurring opinion. “In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.”
While the legal underpinnings of outlawing interstate travel for abortion may not be clear, a recent Public Religion Research Institute poll revealed that 77% of Americans and 64% of Republicans oppose such a ban.
Despite Kavanaugh’s opinion and the recent poll, Stevick pointed out that there are real-world examples of doctors being investigated and threatened for performing legal abortions in a post-Roe environment.
She said the story of Indiana doctor Caitlin Bernard, who last week became the focus of controversy after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, is a harbinger of things to come.
The girl’s story created a national firestorm and political debate after Bernard gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star in which she discussed patients crossing state lines to obtain abortions in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Bernard said the girl had traveled from Ohio, where a trigger ban prohibiting most abortions had just taken effect. The story’s veracity was initially questioned — partially because the one-source story did not verify the rape case with Ohio law enforcement. However, a suspect was arraigned Wednesday, July 13, after allegedly confessing to the crime.
Nevertheless, Todd Rokita, Indiana’s attorney general, announced in a Thursday, July 14, press release that his office opened an investigation into whether Bernard violated any of the state’s reporting laws.
Indiana requires adults to report alleged abuse to law enforcement or child protective services, while doctors must also disclose any abortions they provide to patients under 16 within three days. On Thursday, the Indy Star reported that all appropriate disclosures were made.
“When we start saying it’s OK in this situation but not over here,” Stevick said, “doctors are put in the very uncomfortable position of not doing right by their patients for fear of legal retaliation, harassment, and threats upon their lives.”
Abortion rights in the U.S.
Moore said the Supreme Court first ruled that a pregnant person had a constitutional right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.
In that decision, Moore said the court decided that the right to an abortion derived from the Constitution’s guaranteed right to privacy under the 14th Amendment.
However, he said, the court ruled that someone’s fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy must be considered against the government’s interest in protecting the health of the unborn fetus. Therefore, the pregnant person’s privacy right did not preclude the states from putting some restrictions on abortion.
Thus, he said, the court established a trimester framework that determined when and how governments could impose regulations on abortion access.
He said Roe guaranteed a right to an abortion in the first trimester, but in the second trimester, it was only legal under particular circumstances. Finally, in the third trimester, he said the fetus’s rights begin to assert themselves and abortions were only permitted in extraordinary cases.
The Supreme Court overturned the trimester framework in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey case when it upheld a constitutional right to an abortion and set the viability of a fetus between 22 and 24 weeks into the pregnancy, after which the government could bar an abortion.
“Getting rid of Roe,” Moore said, “says that the right to privacy depends on each state, and many states are now passing laws saying that that right to privacy goes back to conception for the embryo and fetus itself.”
The direction of the Supreme Court
Moore said the Supreme Court has been moving in a legislative direction for several years.
For the better part of 25 years, the court has taken up cases it has deemed essential to advance either liberal or, as has been the case for the last couple of years, conservative ideas. In the process, he said, faith in the court has plummeted.
“Right now,” he said, “more Republicans are in favor of the court than Democrats, and it is not hard to figure out why.”
Chief Justice John Roberts is spending a lot of time defending the court as the third branch of government rather than another legislator that rules on what it wants policy to be, Moore said.
It is up to Congress to make policy, he added. From there, it is up to the president to put policy into action.
“It’s not up to the courts to make policy,” he said. “That’s why people are losing faith in the court.”
Eventually, Moore said, more liberals will get appointed to the court and could gain the majority and rule the other way on cases.
“The court is now seen as a partisan instrument, he said. “Just like a legislator.”
Moore said the Roe decision feeds into the split in the country today, a partisan divide that he feels will continue for many years to come.
“The court is a slow-motion indicator of that partisanship,” he said. “Because of the lifetime appointments, this conservative court will last for a long time.”
