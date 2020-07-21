About 10 Grant County residents have signed up to report their temperature and other COVID-19 symptoms for up to one year to provide state and local officials information that will help them make decisions about how to keep Oregon open and safe.
Since it was announced in May, the Oregon Health & Science University-led Key to Oregon study has been measuring COVID-19 prevalence throughout the state, according to a press release. So far, nearly 9,000 Oregonians have enrolled statewide.
The study aims to enroll up to 100,000 randomly selected Oregonians, who will spend less than 10 minutes a day to report their temperature and other symptoms on a secure website. Up to 10,000 of those enrolled will also be selected for asymptomatic testing, or testing those who do not have symptoms, to better measure an often-invisible source of COVID-19’s spread.
Those who take part are helping protect their families and communities. OHSU will share study findings with state and local decision makers, who can use the data to make decisions to meet the state’s economic and social needs — including reopening or closing local businesses and schools — while also protecting human health and lives.
“We are deeply grateful to those willing to volunteer their time to this important work,” said the study’s lead researcher, Jackie Shannon, Ph.D. “Each person who spends less than 10 minutes a day on this study will help us better understand how the virus is affecting Oregonians. If you were randomly selected, please consider taking part to help your community stay open.”
A total of 500 Grant County households have been invited to participate in the study, and should have received mail notices in May. Those mailings included instructions about how to enroll online. If you lost your invite but are interested in enrolling, send an email to keystudy@ohsu.edu.
Those interested in following the study’s progress can learn more at ohsu.edu/key-to-oregon.
