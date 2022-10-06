CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court voted to rescind a previous resolution that had decreased hours for 17 staffers.
Resolution 22-19 took effect July 1, ending an impasse and allowing the passage of the budget for the current fiscal year. The result was a drop in hours for full-time employees from 40 to 32 hours per week in all departments but the sheriff's office, the road department and the fairgrounds.
One effect was the closing of county offices in the courthouse on Fridays. By rescinding Resolution 22-19, the hours can immediately be restored, although through a message to all departments following the meeting, Commissioner Jim Hamsher clarified that it might be a rolling start. Departments were given discretion as to whether they should open this Friday, Oct. 7, because staff might have plans based on the reduced schedule. All departments will be back at the full 40 hours starting the following week.
The vote was 2–0, with County Judge Scott Myers not in attendance. Commissioners Sam Palmer and Jim Hamsher both followed the vote by expressing their gratitude to the county staff.
"They could have probably jumped ship and went to work other places and receive even more money," said Hamsher, directly addressing the county employees in the room. "The thing we need to remember too is that, yeah, their hours were reduced, but their workload really wasn't reduced. So they were having to … really bust their butts to get all this work done and still serve the public. So I would like to thank them at this time, and I'm glad we can get you guys back to work."
The money to pay for the restored hours will come from the recently announced federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, part of the first COVID relief act, which will make available a total of $4.36 million in aid to Grant County over two years. Hamsher noted that the money comes with relatively few strings attached to how it can be spent, even allowing it to be socked away to guard against future budgetary shocks.
As reported in the Eagle last week, County Judge Myers had said he expected to convene the Grant County Budget Committee to disburse these funds. Treasurer Julie Ellison, however, explained that she'd since consulted with the Oregon Department of the Treasury and found this decision could be taken at a regular public meeting because the money to cover restoring the reduced employee hours fell well below the threshold of 10% of the total year's budget, above which budget committee approval would have been required. Ellison estimated the additional hours would cost in the neighborhood of $220,000, leaving the lion's share of the federal money to be considered as part of the next round of planning by the budget committee.
Hamsher went on to propose a motion to explore ways the court could provide what he called an "economic impact bonus," in the form of a prorated pay increase to reflect both the impact of the hours reduction and the fact that it happened at a time when the cost of living outpaced the employees' previous cost-of-living pay increase. The motion passed, and the resulting proposal is to be brought before the next county court meeting for adoption. It was clarified that the proposal will be specifically targeted for employees whose hours were reduced by Resolution 22-19, but not to other county employees whose hours might have previously been reduced by other means.
In other business, the court:
• Approved structural engineering contracts to develop current projects at the fairgrounds, including work on Keerins Hall and a picnic structure. Projects involving grandstands and the RV park are still under review by attorneys.
• Approved a new public records policy for the sheriff's office. That policy is separate from the county's public records policy.
• Approved a resolution to repay a domestic violence loan.
• Postponed a discussion on whether to suspend committee meetings for the Natural Resources Advisory Committee until the next meeting, when all three court members could be present.
