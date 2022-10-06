Stock Grant County Courthouse
The Grant County Courthouse.

 Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court voted to rescind a previous resolution that had decreased hours for 17 staffers.

Resolution 22-19 took effect July 1, ending an impasse and allowing the passage of the budget for the current fiscal year. The result was a drop in hours for full-time employees from 40 to 32 hours per week in all departments but the sheriff's office, the road department and the fairgrounds.

