CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court has formally announced that it will hold a second and final hearing on the creation of a road service district at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

That's a change from Wednesday, May 3, the date that was part of the court’s order of intent to create the district, approved by the court at its April 5 meeting.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.