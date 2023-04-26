CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court has formally announced that it will hold a second and final hearing on the creation of a road service district at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.
That's a change from Wednesday, May 3, the date that was part of the court’s order of intent to create the district, approved by the court at its April 5 meeting.
The new date was announced in a public notice advertisement published in the Wednesday, April 26, edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle.
A question from the county was placed to the court’s legal counsel on April 26 as to whether the May 4 date is valid, given the fact that the meeting date approved in the court's official order was May 3, county officials said.
The reason for the date change was some confusion about how soon after the April 5 order the final hearing could be held under the law, officials told the newspaper.
In response to a request for clarification from the Eagle, the county court’s attorney, Dominic Carollo, said he would need his client’s permission to comment on the matter.
County officials hope to receive $250,000 more than last year in federal payments in lieu of taxes for a total of about $1 million in PILT funds going into its general fund with the creation of a special road district, officials said.
Passage of House Bill 2174 in the Legislature in 2021 now allows a separate payment from the U.S. Forest Service under the Secure Rural Schools Act to not count against a county’s PILT funding, with the SRS funds being transferred into a road district.
According to the order, the court expects to hold the hearing, unless written requests seeking an election on the question of forming the district are filed at or before the final hearing by 15% or more of the registered voters in the unincorporated lands of Grant County.
According to Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy, 15% of voters in unincorporated areas of the county equates to 342 voters out of a total of 5,541 in the county.
