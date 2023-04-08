From left, Grant County Commissioner John Rowell, County Judge Scott Myers and Commissioner Jim Hamsher approved an April 5 public hearing on the creation of a road service district at their meeting on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
CANYON C ITY — The Grant County Court on April 5 approved an order to set a final hearing on the creation of a road service district in an effort to capture a quarter of a million federal dollars more than it would normally receive.
The county court will hold a second and final hearing on the matter at 9:05 a.m. on May 3, unless written requests seeking an election on the question of forming the district are filed at or before the final hearing by 15% or more of the registered voters in the unincorporated lands of Grant County.
Several county residents in the court’s audience on April 5 called for greater clarity to avoid confusion about the creation of the new road district. In response, county court members said residents would be able to find a clearer explanation on the process soon on the county website.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher said he would help produce the information on the county website, grantcountyoregon.net, within the next week.
“I still believe that the people need to have clarity, and the website’s a good place to do it,” said Commissioner John Rowell. “So when the next hearing comes up, everybody understands what they could do to stop it if they want to or what the ramifications are if they do.”
Court members said the formation of the district would not impose any additional taxes on residents, but would allow a different way for the county to receive federal funds without a significant deduction.
“The road district does not impose any taxes,” Hamsher said. “That’s important for people to understand.”
The county is counting on receiving $250,000 more than last year in federal payments in lieu of taxes for a total of about $1 million in PILT funds going into its general fund with the creation of a special road district, officials said.
Passage of House Bill 2174 in the Legislature in 2021 now allows a separate payment from the U.S. Forest Service under the Secure Rural Schools Act to not count against a county’s PILT funding, with the SRS funds transferred into a road district.
According to County Judge Scott Myers, if the county had a road service district in place last year, it would have received about $900,000 in federal PILT funding into its general fund, or $250,000 more than the $650,000 it did receive.
“So if this is not passed, approximately $250,000 will continue to vaporize as opposed to be coming to us,” Myers said.
According to Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy, 15% of voters in unincorporated areas of the county equates to 342 voters out of a total of 5,541 in the county.
