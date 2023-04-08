Road district

From left, Grant County Commissioner John Rowell, County Judge Scott Myers and Commissioner Jim Hamsher approved an April 5 public hearing on the creation of a road service district at their meeting on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON C ITY — The Grant County Court on April 5 approved an order to set a final hearing on the creation of a road service district in an effort to capture a quarter of a million federal dollars more than it would normally receive.

The county court will hold a second and final hearing on the matter at 9:05 a.m. on May 3, unless written requests seeking an election on the question of forming the district are filed at or before the final hearing by 15% or more of the registered voters in the unincorporated lands of Grant County.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

