JOHN DAY — A 52-year-old man who died in November has pushed the number of Grant County fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic to 21.
The man was out of the state when he died on Nov. 21 and the Grant County Health Department has only recently been notified, the department said in a news release on Monday, April 4. He had underlying health conditions.
The department also reported two new cases of COVID-19 and announced that it will now be reporting new cases weekly rather than daily. In addition, the department noted there were no new hospitalizations of Grant County residents with COVID-19 over the past week and no county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Meanwhile, the news release noted, vaccination is still the most effective way for individuals to protect themselves from the effects of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on the community.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority strongly recommend COVID vaccinations for anyone 5 or older. Federal and state health authorities also recommend booster shots for anyone 12 or older starting five months after they have completed their primary vaccination series. Second boosters are recommended for anyone over the age of 50 or with a compromised immune systems starting four months after their first booster.
As of Sunday, April 3, Grant County has had a total of 1,671 cases of COVID-19, Oregon Health Authority data show. The state has had a total of 705,120 cases and 7,214 deaths from the disease.
As of Monday, April 4, the United States has recorded nearly 80.2 million cases and has logged 982,951 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
