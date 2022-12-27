Santa and Mrs. Claus

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County’s Santa Claus is hanging up his suit and retiring from public life following his slate of appearances for the 2022 holiday season. Santa’s final appearance was Dec. 15.

The gentleman who appears throughout the county as Santa is an 84-year-old man who has asked only to be identified as H. H has asked to have his identity concealed due to the fact that there are still people in the county who don’t know that he is Santa despite his long-running role as the jolly man in the red suit.

