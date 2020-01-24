Graduation rates at Grant County schools were well above the state average following the 2018-2019 school year.
Each school district in the county beat the statewide average of 80%, the highest rate ever recorded in the state, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education.
Three local districts had perfect rates last year.
Monument's class of 2019 began with four students, and all four graduated. The district's rate was 100% the previous year as well.
Seven students started in Dayville with two transferring before their senior years. All five that remained graduated, up from a rate of 50% in 2017-2018.
Long Creek's class began with eight students. Although all but one transferred, the remaining student earned a diploma. The previous year, Long Creek's rate was 66.7%.
At the largest district, Grant, the class began with 50 students, and 10 transferred. Thirty-seven students graduated for a rate of 92.5%, up from 92.11% the previous year.
Although Prairie City School District had the lowest rate at 84.6%, only two students failed to graduate. The grade level started with 16 students, and three transferred. Eleven of the remaining 13 earned a diploma. The rate was 88.9% the previous year.
