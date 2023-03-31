GRANT COUNTY — The May special election is fast approaching.
Most of the races throughout the county are uncontested, aside from a few notable exceptions. The Blue Mountain Hospital District Board, Grant Education Service District Board and Grant School Board all have contested races.
Position No. 3 for the hospital board and an at-large position for the ESD are contested, while the Grant School Board has contested races in Zones 2 and 3 along with a host of candidates competing for three at-large positions on the board.
Mt. Vernon residents Kristine Tanory and Deborah Morris are vying for the Position 3 seat on the hospital board. The position carries a four-year term.
The Grant Education Service District has two candidates competing for the board's at-large position in Christine Cronin and Tracie Unterwegner. That position also carries a four-year term.
By far the most seats up for grabs are on the Grant School Board, with 10 candidates competing to fill five spots. The most competitive races are for the at-large positions, where six candidates are in competition for three seats.
Current board members Jake Taylor, Alicia Griffin and Colleen Robertson are joined by hopefuls Mitch Wilson, Zac Bailey and Will Blood in running for the three at-large positions. All three positions have a term of four years.
The race for the Zone 2 seat features a matchup between newly appointed board member Jessi Brunson and MT Anderson, who just missed out on a board appointment during the March 8 school board meeting. The Zone 2 election is to fill a two-year, unexpired term.
The final contested race this May is another Grant School District board position. In Zone 3, current board member Brandon Culley is seeking reelection to another four-year term but is facing a challenge from Amy Charette.
