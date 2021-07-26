Grant County has seen two more residents test positive for COVID-19, the first cases since June.
On Monday, the Grant County Health Department reported that a resident in the Mt. Vernon ZIP code tested positive after another in Prairie City on July 21. According to the Oregon Health Authority, Grant County has seen 557 positive cases since Jan. 1, 2020, and is at a 6% positivity rate and roughly 39% of Grant County’s residents have received the vaccine.
The New York Times COVID-19 data tracker reports that cases have stayed about the same recently and are at a moderate level. The numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deaths in the Grant County area have also remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Grant County is relatively low, suggesting that testing capacity is adequate for evaluating COVID-19 spread in the area.
On July 23, the state reported 613 confirmed positive cases in Oregon, bringing Oregon’s total to 214,869.
As of July 23 there were two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,836. Grant County has seen seven COVID-19-related deaths, less than one percent of its total number of positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.