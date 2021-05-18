The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 McHaley Ave., Prairie City.
The purpose of the semi-annual meeting is to introduce new members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court, and entertain new business proposed by council members.
Board training will be provided. There will be information sharing on senior program funding for 2022.
The public is welcome.
