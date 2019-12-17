Sgt. Danny Komning and Deputy Dave Dobler both received awards from the Oregon State Sheriff's Association at its annual conference from Dec. 1-4.
Komning was awarded the Enforcement Command Council Deputy of the Year Award, and Dobler won the Search and Rescue Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award. They presented their awards to the Grant County Court Dec. 11.
"I want the public to know, and I want the court to know, that we got a pretty amazing group of people that work within the sheriff's office," said Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer. "There's a lot of good that's being done in that building and out in the public."
This is the second year that the Grant County Sheriff's Office has won the Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award for Enforcement Command. Last year, Undersheriff Zach Mobley won the award.
Palmer expressed his appreciation for the leadership and hard work that Dobler has provided for the search and rescue program as calls go up.
"Our calls are up and we've had a couple of fatalities, a couple of recoveries, multi-agency efforts that were a couple thousand hours a piece, and those are types of calls that we have not seen here before," Palmer said. "I am thankful for Dave for stepping into that role of leader, and it's lifted a lot of work from Zack and I. The supervision that Danny gives our patrol and reserves staff has taken a lot of heat off the administrative staff so we can deal with other things."
In other court news:
• The court approved no longer paying cellphone stipends and providing a county phone for certain employees who request it. There are five county employees who currently have stipends of $51. Those will end, and the five employees will be offered phones.
• The court approved for the next county court meeting to be held Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
• The court approved the purchase of a consulting service for $6,000. A portion of the cost will be covered by the county general fund, the road department and community connections. This firm will assure that county employees are equally paid and compensated for their job.
• The court approved closing the accounts for the Monument fire district. The $3,000 from the accounts will go back into general funds.
• The court took recognized over 30 county employees who have worked their for five years or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.