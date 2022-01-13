Rock of meth
A rock of meth from a 2020 drug bust in John Day.

 Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office recovered a significant quantity of "high quality" crystal methamphetamine near the 800 block of East Main Street in John Day.

Todd McKinley, the county's sheriff, said in a Thursday, Jan. 13, press release that his office is seeking information on the owner of the methamphetamine.

"If you or someone you know lost it," McKinley said, "please contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-575-1131 as we would like to talk to you."

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

