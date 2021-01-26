Grant County’s Office of Emergency Management tapped funding to erect a new radio repeater tower each year for the next seven years.
Paul Gray, the county’s emergency manager, said the funding would come from Secure Rural Schools Title III, which ensures funding for wildfire protection, firefighting and education. Gray said additional funding would come from the state’s Homeland Security grant program. He said Homeland Security grant amounts vary in proportion to population.
Gray said Long Creek, which had a tower go down, will be the first city in the county to get one. He said the city had their tower go down a couple of months ago, and they were able to get it back up and running temporarily.
He said the total cost for the repeater in Long Creek will be roughly $50,000.
He said the repeaters should be operational for the next 20 to 50 years.
“Communications is a priority in public safety,” he said. “No matter if you’re in a city like Portland, or in a frontier community. I think it’s a little worse for us because you have many areas that are not necessarily publicly owned in a frontier community.”
He said the towers would be managed under Emergency Management instead of individual agencies. He said fire, law enforcement and other agencies would be using the towers, making sense to have the repeaters under one contract.
Currently, he said, the county has two law enforcement repeater towers, but six or seven sites that need one.
