JOHN DAY — Ceremonies to honor Grant County veterans for their service will be held in John Day and Prairie City on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The John Day Elks Lodge No. 1824 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Seventh Street Sports Complex at 11 a.m. The John Day American Legion Post No. 77 will perform a gun salute, and Ed Heiple will play taps.
At 11 a.m. in Prairie City, members of the Prairie City American Legion Post No. 106 will march from the Legion Hall to the welcome center at the former Texaco station on Highway 26. The ceremony will feature a gun salute and a speech commemorating veterans and the meaning of Veterans Day.
The holiday originally was known as Armistice Day, to commemorate the armistice ending World War I that took effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
Bob Van Voorhis, a Vietnam veteran and an active supporter of local veterans in Grant County, pointed out that Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday in May. While both honor the service of veterans, Van Voorhis said, Memorial Day commemorates men and women killed in service to our country.
As the Department of Defense notes on its website, “A lot of Americans get this confused, and we’ll be honest — it can be a little annoying to all of the living veterans out there.”
Armed Forces Day, celebrated on the third Saturday in May, honors those currently serving on active duty, Van Voorhis added.
