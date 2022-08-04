JOHN DAY — The Grant County commissioners moved to put a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot to let voters consider banning psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the county's unincorporated areas. 

In 2020 Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the therapeutic, supervised use of psilocybin when Ballot Measure 109 passed with 56% of the vote. Over the last decade, research has shown psilocybin, the active hallucinogenic ingredient in what is commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," has been useful in treating various mental health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.