JOHN DAY — The Grant County commissioners moved to put a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot to let voters consider banning psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the county's unincorporated areas.
In 2020 Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the therapeutic, supervised use of psilocybin when Ballot Measure 109 passed with 56% of the vote. Over the last decade, research has shown psilocybin, the active hallucinogenic ingredient in what is commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," has been useful in treating various mental health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
While the measure's supporters point to the therapeutic benefits of supervised consumption for people over 21 by licensed facilitators in clinical settings, 65% of Grant County voters rejected the measure.
County Judge Scott Myers said there are too many unanswered questions and ambiguities about how the Oregon Health Authority would license and regulate the manufacture, delivery, sale and administration of psilocybin.
The measure, which called for a two-year process to write the rules and regulations for administering the drug, created Oregon Psilocybin Services under the health authority to oversee the formulation and rollout of the regulations.
By the end of the year, the rulemaking group is slated to establish and publish the rules on psilocybin facilitator training, licensing, client care and compliance. According to the state health authority web site, OHA will start accepting applications for licenses to manufacture, deliver and administer psilocybin in the state on Jan. 2.
The measure's backers, Myers said, should have had these basic details of the measure ironed out before they presented it to lawmakers and definitely before putting it on the ballot two years ago.
Those unknown variables, he said, are the reason he supports putting the opt-out ordinance to the county's voters. There is simply not enough information about the rules that govern the process from start to finish, including how the product is manufactured, who gets to manufacture it and who distributes it to those who use it as part of a treatment plan.
"There is not enough information for (the court) to safely assume that it's going to be OK have a mushroom farm in the county," Myers said.
The measure does not permit the recreational sale or home production of psilocybin products for personal consumption. Instead, it only allows its use in clinical settings for clients 21 or older at an approved site under the guidance of a licensed facilitator.
Meanwhile, the measure allows cities and counties to put a local "opt out" measure to voters during a statewide general election, enabling communities to prohibit OHA psilocybin licensees from setting up shop within their borders.
Those cities and counties that either forego voting on or fail to pass a local ban are essentially "opted in" automatically. In effect, OHA will regulate psilocybin products within those local jurisdictions.
John Day city councilors considered putting a psilocybin opt-out ordinance on the November ballot during their July 12 meeting. Ultimately, the councilors decided against putting a local measure on the general ballot. The rationale, according to the councilors, was that since M109 did not permit psilocybin to be used recreationally and it would not be sold publicly, there was no reason to put a ban to a public vote.
The psilocybin measure differed from the one that legalized recreational cannabis in 2016. Like Measure 109, that measure allowed local governments to give local voters a chance to decide on an opt-out ordinance, and both Grant County and John Day passed the local ordinances overwhelmingly.
Ultimately, as public opinion shifted on recreational and medicinal marijuana and the taxing revenue it could generate for county and city coffers, both the county and city rescinded their bans on retail pot.
In the interim, before the Aug. 18 deadline for filing ballot measures, the commissioners will hold a second reading to formally approve the resolution to put the ban on psilocybin on the November ballot.
Should the measure pass, Myers said, people living inside the John Day city limits would not be under the county's regulation.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
