CANYON CITY — Grant County is set to receive over $2.18 million each year for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. This money is part of Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund put forward by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden Oregon and Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado.
"I'm glad this work to secure these investments in the first COVID relief act has paid off as Oregon counties continue their recovery and rebound from this public health crisis that created such a devastating economic fallout," said Wyden in a Thursday, Sept. 29, press release announcing the funds.
The money has some stipulations regarding how it can be spent, but leaves much discretion to the Grant County Budget Committee. The committee comprises the three county commissioners and three at-large members of the community, who will meet to discuss the best way to use the funds.
Scott Myers, county judge and a member of the budget committee, said the appropriation of the money was not a surprise, but the timing was. "We knew the announcement was due on or before the 30th of the month, but we got the announcement at 1:30, so 4:30 D.C. time, on the day."
Myers says the next step will be to get a quorum of budget committee members together, a process he describes as "a bit like herding cats." He imagines a priority will be in setting a large chunk of the money aside to restore hours for county employees.
In June, the Grant County Budget Committee voted to trim all but a few county departments from a 40-hour to a 32-hour work week after discovering an $800,000 shortfall in the budget, attributed to a "miscalculation." Most county offices are currently closed Fridays as a result. The cutbacks have affected all county departments except for the fairgrounds, sheriff’s office, airport and road department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.