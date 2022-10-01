CANYON CITY — Grant County is set to receive over $2.18 million each year for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. This money is part of Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund put forward by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden Oregon and Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado.

"I'm glad this work to secure these investments in the first COVID relief act has paid off as Oregon counties continue their recovery and rebound from this public health crisis that created such a devastating economic fallout," said  Wyden in a Thursday, Sept. 29, press release announcing the funds.

