Grant County gained an estimated 20 jobs over the last year, but the unemployment rate increased by more than a point to 8.4% in March.
From March 2018 to March 2019, Harney County's rate also increased, from 6.3% to 6.9%, as did Malheur County's, from 4.5% to 5%, according to information from the Oregon Employment Department.
The statewide unemployment rate is 4.4%, and the national rate is 3.8%.
In Grant County, the private sector dropped 10 jobs, and the public sector added 30 jobs with a gain in local government. Harney County added 20 jobs, and Malheur County added 90 jobs.
Grant County, which maintains the highest unemployment rate of Oregon counties, had lower March rates in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2007.
