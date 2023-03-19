Former American Legion National Commander Charles Schmidt delivers a speech about the history of the Legion on the organization's 104th birthday on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Elks Lodge in John Day.
JOHN DAY — Grant County veterans celebrated the American Legion's 104th birthday at their weekly coffee get-together on Wednesday, March 15.
Veterans from all around the county gathered at the Elks Lodge in John Day to celebrate the occasion. The gathering was highlighted by the former national commander of the American Legion, Charles Schmidt. Schmidt was Oregon’s first and, to date, only national commander of the American Legion.
Schmidt detailed the beginnings of the American Legion in his speech to attendees of the celebration, describing the organization’s original intent in helping support returning “doughboys” from the First World War. Schmidt also referenced Oregon’s rich history with the American Legion, noting that former Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. George White was instrumental in helping create the organization.
White would pass on in 1941, never seeing what the American Legion would become. The original intent of supporting returning World War I veterans has evolved into supporting any and all veterans, whether they served during wartime or not. Part of that support system includes “buddy checks,” a program that started as something that happened twice a year — on the Legion’s birthday and Veterans Day.
Buddy checks, which call for Legion members and other veterans to inquire about the well-being of their fellow veterans and what they need for support, have been so successful that the program has transitioned into a year-round operation, according to the organization's website. The American Legion has made veteran suicide prevention a top priority.
The Legion has also been instrumental in passing legislation that has positively impacted the lives of veterans. The letters, calls and visits to lawmakers from Legion members were instrumental in getting the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act signed into law.
The law provides health care and other benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals who now face illnesses associated with that exposure.
Another piece of legislation the Legion was instrumental in getting signed into law is the GI Bill, also known as the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944. The act made higher education, home loans, vocational training and readjustment compensation available to all veterans who honorably served. The Legion describes the act as the greatest domestic legislation ever passed by Congress.
The American Legion currently has over 2 million members scattered across the world. Those members are served by more than 12,000 American Legion posts worldwide.
