Schmidt

Former American Legion National Commander Charles Schmidt delivers a speech about the history of the Legion on the organization's 104th birthday on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Elks Lodge in John Day. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Grant County veterans celebrated the American Legion's 104th birthday at their weekly coffee get-together on Wednesday, March 15.

Veterans from all around the county gathered at the Elks Lodge in John Day to celebrate the occasion. The gathering was highlighted by the former national commander of the American Legion, Charles Schmidt. Schmidt was Oregon’s first and, to date, only national commander of the American Legion.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.