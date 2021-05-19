The unofficial results are in from the May election, and Grant County voters approved requiring the county court discuss relocating Idaho's border.
Forty-five percent of registered voters turned in ballots during this election, about half of the amount from the November's turnout of 84.6%.
Of the 2,366 votes on discussing relocating Idaho's border, 1,471 (62%) said yes and 895 (38%) voters said no.
The ballot measure is part of an effort to move the Oregon and Idaho border to extend Idaho’s jurisdiction over counties in Eastern and southern Oregon, according to a press release from the Citizens for Greater Idaho organization.
“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon. If Oregon really believes in liberal values such as self-determination, the Legislature won't hold our counties captive against our will,” said Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho. "If we're allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well."
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said all the ballots brought in May 18 were counted, and 23 ballots were challenged. The ballots either lacked a signature or had the signature challenged.
"Letters have been sent to all of those constituents, giving them 14 days to rectify the issues. June 1 is the deadline," Percy said. "I don't foresee any of these ballots changing the outcome of the election."
Blue Mountain Hospital District
Shawna Clark won the spot in position 2 with 1,587 votes (72%). Chris Labhart was in second with 438 votes, and Teena Ballard in third with 175 votes.
Linda Ladd won the at large position with 72% of the votes.
Karla Averett won the position 1 spot with 98% of the votes.
Education Service District
Laurel Nelson and Robert Cockrell won seats in the Grant County Education Service District.
School districts
At Grant School District 3, Jake Taylor, Haley Walker, Aaron Lieuallen and Chris Labhart won their zone elections.
At Prairie City School District 4, Chris Camarena, Dwight Howard, Jenni Workman, Jenny Shaw and Jamie McKay won their election on the school board.
At Monument School District 8, Casey Schultz and Liz Lovelock won their bids on the board.
At Dayville School District 16J, Babette Larson and Tina Rhoda won their elections.
At Long Creek School District 17, Marsiellette Watson won her election for position 3.
Other positions
In the Grant County Transportation District, Bryan Nelson, Jim Jerome, Peggy Neal all won one of the available three at-large positions.
In the John Day Rural Fire District, Bryan Nelson and Kirk Ausland won one of the two at-large positions available for four-year terms. Dale Stennett won his election for a two-year unexpired term.
Willis Kimball and Daniel Koming won their bids for an at-large position available in the Mt. Vernon Rural Fire District.
Lori Hire won an at large position in the Prairie Rural Fire District.
Lisa Weigum, Kimberly Hernandez and Rich Lallatin won their elections for a spot in the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District.
Nancy Moore and Sue Cannon won at-large positions in the Dayville Cemetery District.
Dick Galbreath won an at-large position in the Fox Cemetery District.
Jacqueline Burnette and Valores Hall won their elections for at-large positions in the Long Creek Cemetery District.
Dorman Gregory and Ben Lindley won their elections for at-large positions in the Mid-County Cemetery District.
Marlene Woodley won her election for an at-large position in the Prairie Cemetery District.
