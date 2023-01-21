CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court is considering the idea of creating a taxing district to help fund the sheriff’s office.
The possibility was raised at the court’s Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting.
Taxing districts raise revenue by imposing a tax on property within the district’s boundaries and are commonly used to help finance schools, libraries and other public institutions.
Since John Day shut down its police department in October 2021, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has been the county’s only local law enforcement agency, although the Oregon State Police does have an outpost in John Day and can provide aid when needed. Other municipalities in the county once had their own police departments, but those shut down years ago.
Sheriff Todd McKinley has repeatedly told the county court he needs more money to hire additional patrol deputies. McKinley has also said he has difficulty hiring and keeping deputies because Grant County’s pay rates are lower than those available from other law enforcement agencies around the state.
No decision was made on the proposal at the court’s Jan. 18 meeting, although the commissioners voted to keep discussing the idea.
County Judge Scott Myers stressed that creating a new taxing district would be “a months-long process” that would involve multiple public hearings and would ultimately require the approval of Grant County voters.
Assuming a new district is approved, Commissioner John Rowell said it would take some time before it could collect any revenue for the sheriff’s office.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher noted that some Grant County communities, including his town of Prairie City, have contracted with the sheriff’s office in the past to provide a certain amount of patrol time.
“My opinion has been all along that it’s the cities’ responsibility to provide law enforcement for their communities,” he said.
Rowell said the commissioners should “put everything on the table” in discussing ways to provide additional funding for the sheriff’s office but added that the taxing district’s rates didn’t need to be excessive to do that.
“It’s not going to be a Cadillac we’re after,” Rowell said. “We’re just trying to get some stability for law enforcement.”
The commissioners talked about holding the first public hearing on the matter in February but couldn’t settle on a date. They tabled the matter for further discussion at their next meeting on Feb. 1.
In other business, the court:
• Tentatively approved an 8% cost-of-living adjustment for the county’s 85 or so employees for the coming fiscal year. That would be significantly higher than the 3.5% raise awarded last year. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.5% overall from December 2021 to December 2022, although some basic necessities saw even sharper increases. The cost of food, for instance, rose 10.4% last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. An 8% raise would cost the county about $235,000 a year, Myers said, while a 6% bump would cost around $176,000 annually. A final decision will be made during the county budget process this spring. Since the outcome would affect their pay, all three commissioners declared a potential conflict of interest.
• Approved a plan to correct problems discovered in an audit of the county’s financial statements for fiscal 2022. In its annual review of the county’s books, Solutions CPAs identified “material weaknesses” in how the county prepares the schedule of expenditure for federal grants, prepares depreciation schedules and tracks compliance with federal grant requirements. The auditors also raised concerns about some of the county’s fiscal 2021 financial statements, including “material omissions” from federal grant spending reports and “material noncompliance” with requirements for internal controls on federal grant money. The court approved several corrective measures, including the assignment of Emergency Manager Eric Bush to review the county’s federal grants to help ensure compliance with all requirements.
• Approved spending $6,880 to renew the annual contract for a weather observation system used by the Grant County Regional Airport.
• Approved increasing the reimbursement rate for the use of a private vehicle on county business from the current 45 cents per mile to match the federal reimbursement rate. If the federal rate changes in the future, the county’s rate will change with it.
• At the request of Charlene Morris, agreed to send a notice to all county boards and commissions that they must abide by the state public meetings law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.