Grant County woman dies from COVID By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago COVID-19 has now claimed nine lives in Grant County.The Grant County Health Department reported that a 57-year-old Grant County woman died in another state.According to a Monday, Sept. 27, press release, the health department was notified of the death on Sept. 17 and has been trying to gather more information since that time.The health department, the release notes, has not been given a date of death and does not know if the person had any underlying medical conditions.The health department said it encourages people to be respectful as a family in the community grieves.The Oregon Health Authority reported 27 new deaths in Oregon on Monday, raising the state's cumulative death toll to 3,709 since the start of the pandemic. Promo Code: DIGIAccording to the press release, the health department continues to encourage people to take the following precautions:Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.Stay home if you feel ill.The health department said after someone contracts COVID-19 if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days.Symptoms include:Fever or chillsCoughShortness of breath or difficulty breathingFatigueMuscle or body achesHeadacheNew loss of taste or smellSore throatCongestion or runny noseNausea or vomitingDiarrheaThe health department encourages people with these symptoms to call 211 or the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429. Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 