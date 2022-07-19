Around 15 kids came out to participate in the 17th year of the junior golf program organized by Grant Union High School golf coach Ron Lundbom at the John Day Golf Club.
The program ran Tuesday-Thursday for two weeks. The kids first received lessons on the game and golfing etiquette before having a small tournament over the course of two days to finish out the program July 13-14.
Junior golf is open to kids from the age of 5 through those who have graduated high school in the year the event occurs.
Lundbom said the vast majority of the kids that came out for junior golf this year were brand new to the game. “Probably a third — four or five kids — were returners,” he said. “The rest of them were new.”
The main focus, according to Lundbom, was just getting the kids to make contact with the ball and building off that.
“They were hitting the ball.” he said. “Hitting the ball is a big deal at this level. Just hitting it and moving it forward, even though it’s rolling on the ground, is a big deal.”
The tournament was limited to the time available, which is why it spanned two days.
“It takes quite a while to do a hole,” he explained. “We only have two hours. We start around 10 and get done at noon. We can’t do nine holes with 15 kids. We do four or five holes the first day and four or five holes the second day.”
Despite the time restrictions, the kids participating continued to improve throughout the program.
“I can pretty much tell you that every one of them had a contribution on one of the holes, or more on one of the days that we did it. That’s a real big deal. The youngest kid made a little birdie putt on five, and you ought to have seen the smile on his face — it was like the best shot he’d ever done in his life. It was kind of cool,” Lundbom said.
The goal with the junior golf program is to get kids interested in golf while possibly getting the parents interested in the game as well.
“There have been a lot of young kids that have come out and by the end of the summer or next year, their parents join the golf (club) because they got hooked on it bringing their kids to junior golf,” Lundbom said.
“That’s my goal, to get the kids hooked — and when you get the kids hooked, the parents get hooked and eventually, if they like it, they become a member,” he added. “The golf course scores that way. That’s how they get their money is by the parents coming out and supporting the kids and becoming a member and doing that.”
Eventually, Lundbom would like to see a junior golf league materialize, but he said the kids need to be at a level with the game that makes the league a realistic goal.
“They’re going to have to be at a level where they can hit their own ball and navigate around the course,” he said.
Lundbom said the program was a success, with many of the participants wanting to come back out for junior golf next summer.
“When it’s 95 degrees out and you have to be on the golf course playing golf, you have to want to be out there,” he said. “I really feel like they all want to come back next year and they all want to do more of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.